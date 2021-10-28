Eligibility for Covid-19 vaccine booster doses has now been expanded to all NWT residents in all communities who are, or will be, 18 years of age by Dec. 31, as directed by the chief public health officer.

Booster doses increase immunity and are being offered on a voluntary basis, after a minimum of six months following a resident’s second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Booster doses and third doses are different. A booster contains less vaccine than a third full dose.

Those who are immune-compromised may be eligible for a third dose instead of a booster.

At this time, booster doses are only available to NWT residents. Residents who do not yet have an NWT health card are asked to bring proof of residence, such as a utility bill, job offer, driver’s licence with NWT address, to their appointment.

Non-residents should follow the Covid-19 vaccine schedule of their home province upon their return there.

For opportunities in your community please review the current schedule.

Residents do not need to book multiple appointments if they are seeking both flu and Covid-booster shots.

First and second dose Covid-19 vaccinations are still available for all eligible persons. Those who are fully immunized with two doses still have strong protection against Covid-19, including the Delta variant.

All residents are asked to continue following public health guidelines regarding masking and socially distancing while attending appointments.