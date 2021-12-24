From Dec. 29 to 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Iqaluit Health Services will be offering Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 booster vaccines at the clinic side of the Qikiqtani General Hospital (QGH).

On Dec. 23 Nunavut chief public health officer Dr. Micheal Patterson announced the wait period for a booster will be shortened from six to four and a half months (on or before Aug. 11, 2021).

Residents are advised to bring their healthcare card and proof of vaccination certification, or the wallet vaccine card indicating you received your second dose.

Physical distancing, mandatory masks, hand hygiene and enhanced cleaning practices will be in place at the hospital.

Taxi vouchers are available if required.

With the onset of multiple cases of Covid-19 in different communities in a short amount of time, the Government of Nunavut is urging people to follow the public health measures, voluntarily isolate when coming back from down south and for adults to get their boosters.

“It is clear now that we will not be able to let our guard down over the holidays,” said Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok on Dec. 23.

“Over the last six months we’ve been less likely to introduce public health measures,” said Patterson. But the unknown and contagious nature of the Omicron variant has led health authorities to reintroduce additional public health restrictions, as well as the shortening of the booster shot window.

“Omicron has overwhelmed health capacity (in the south). Nunavut has responded well to these previous events but Omicron has changed the game so we have to be prudent.”