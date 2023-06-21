This past Saturday at Somba K’e Plaza marked the eighth annual Brain Tumor Walk in Yellowknife, organized by the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.

Loretta Ranson, who co-ordinated the event in Yellowknife, said the walk is the largest volunteer-led fundraising event by the foundation every year.

The walk started at 8 a.m. and took participants to Stanton Territorial Hospital along the Frame Lake Trail and back. The goal was to remember, celebrate and honour those who have been impacted by brain tumors in Canada. The money raised through the event goes towards research and awareness campaigns to support brain tumor survivors and caregivers.

Ranson said this year’s walk was the first in-person event since 2019 due to the pandemic, but participants still had the option to join virtually.

“When we start our event, we have an introduction of brain tumors and we have some speeches from one of the survivors and one speech from the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada,” said Ranson.

The foundation is a national organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for those affected by brain tumors and provides information support and education to patients, families and health care professionals. It also funds research into the causes and treatments of brain tumors.