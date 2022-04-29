A break and enter and theft that took place at Castaway Cottages and Campground is under investigation by the Hay River RCMP.

Police stated that sometime between April 26 and 28, an unknown person broke into one of the cottages on Lagoon Road and caused damage.

Undisclosed items were removed.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the perpetrator(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hay River detachment at 874-1111 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.