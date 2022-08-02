The morning of July 31, Iqaluit RCMP were notified of a break, enter and theft taking place at Arctic Ventures.

A safe, cigarettes, cash and gift cards valued at $70,000 were taken. The safe was later recovered.

Iqaluit RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals seen on the store’s security cameras.

One suspect has been seen wearing a distinctive orange jacket with a fur trim with a black and grey backpack with white stripes on the side.

The other is seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie, as well as a cap was seen carrying a white tote bag with a black trim.

Anyone who has also seen these suspects or seen handling a safe or with information regarding this incident are being asked to call the Iqaluit RCMP at 867-979-1111.