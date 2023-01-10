The Yellowknife RCMP detachment is investigating a report of a break and enter into the office of Fraser Towers, at 52 Avenue.

This break and enter occurred overnight on Friday, Jan. 6. Miscellaneous items were reported to have been stolen at the time.

In addition, the police are looking into three other reports of break and enters into Midwest Properties in Yellowknife since Dec. 24.

The Mounties are seeking to identify the man and woman in the attached low-resolution photos.

Police are trying to identify the female in this low-resolution photo. Photo courtesy of the RCMP

The RCMP is seeking the public’s help in identifying this man. Photo courtesy of the RCMP