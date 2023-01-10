The Yellowknife RCMP detachment is investigating a report of a break and enter into the office of Fraser Towers, at 52 Avenue.
This break and enter occurred overnight on Friday, Jan. 6. Miscellaneous items were reported to have been stolen at the time.
In addition, the police are looking into three other reports of break and enters into Midwest Properties in Yellowknife since Dec. 24.
The Mounties are seeking to identify the man and woman in the attached low-resolution photos.
Anyone who has information about the identity of these individuals or the break and enters is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com