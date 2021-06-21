The Hay River Health and Social Services Authority is reporting that “an incident” happened at “a facility” in the town on June 16 but refused to provide any details.

The health authority issued a very brief public service announcement Thursday evening, June 17 reassuring residents who were concerned about the possibility of sensitive information being breached in association with the incident.

“There has been concern amongst the public that client records were stolen during this incident,” stated acting chief executive officer Dale Snow. “We can assure the public that no client records were accessed or stolen.”

He refused further comment as the RCMP are investigating.

Marie York-Condon, spokesperson for Northwest Territories RCMP said there was an allegation of a break and enter, but would not say where.

“Hay River RCMP received a call for service regarding an alleged break and enter into a facility,” she said. “Call was received at approximately 9:15 am on June 16. Hay River RCMP attended an began an investigation. No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.”