Aklavik has declared a state of emergency from flooding and is evacuating its residents to Inuvik.

Hamlet officials confirmed to Inuvik Drum a meeting was held at 9 a.m. on May 30 and the decision was made to evacuate the town.

The hamlet added all evacuees are allowed one bag. The first plane has already left for Inuvik.

It’s estimated it will take two days to fully evacuate the hamlet. Residents are asked to keep their radios dialed to the local station for further emergency reports.

An eyewitness told Inuvik Drum water levels passed the roadway to the landfill overnight and sirens had been blaring all morning.

“There were a lot of trucks out,” said Deana Greenland. “They had a flood meeting at midnight, as the sewage lagoon access road flooded over.

“First plane just left. Mostly young families with children.”

Aklavik had previously sent 26 Elders to Inuvik as a precaution.

Inuvik’s Midnight Sun Complex will serve as the reception centre for evacuees and a shelter for those who do not have a place to stay in town. The town is asking anyone who has an evacuee staying with them to make sure they register with the MSC upon arriving to town. Families staying at the MSC could include children as young as five years old.

The town is also asking anyone who can donate small items to help with the relief to contact Jackie Challis at 867-678-5398. The town is in need of bassinets, cribs and playpens, as well as diapers, wipes bottles and formula. The town asks residents to not donate clothing and to make sure items are properly sanitized.

The department of infrastructure has stocked cots and blankets and have contacted northern air carriers in preparation of an evacuation. Staff are also working to ensure government assets are on high ground and have also moved biomass from Moose Kerr school to higher elevation.

Northwest Territories Power Corporation has sent two technicians to assist at the power plant if flooding occurs and have constructed a temporary dam around the generator. Northwest Territories Housing Corporation reports that both water and sewage tanks have been pumped down to reduce internal pressure as a precaution and new hatches for the tanks have been flown in to secure them.

Anyone staying at the temporary shelter at the MSC will given accommodation and three meals a day. Evacuees who stay with friends or relatives will be on their own for food and services. No vouchers will be given out.