No evacuation order has been given, but that’s not stopping the Hamlet of Aklavik from flying the community’s Elders and vulnerable to Inuvik as flood waters approach the banks.

A May 28 posting detailed the plan, saying the community was on high alert. It adds hamlet staff will be on 24-hour flood watch over the weekend.

The notice adds a state of emergency will be called if the water passes over the road to the Aklavik land fill. The posting goes on to ask all residents to keep an ear on the local radio station and to keep in touch with friends and relatives.

Anyone with further questions should contact Dean McLeod at 620-2760, Manny Arey at 688-7852 or Roxanne at 375-0109.

A May 27 GNWT public safety notice states officials are on the ground and prepared to assist with an evacuation if the order is made. The department of infrastructure has stocked cots and blankets and have contacted northern air carriers in preparation of an evacuation. Staff are also working to ensure government assets are on high ground and have also moved biomass from Moose Kerr school to higher elevation.

Northwest Territories Power Corporation has sent two technicians to assist at the power plant if flooding occurs and have constructed a temporary dam around the generator. Northwest Territories Housing Corporation reports that both water and sewage tanks have been pumped down to reduce internal pressure as a precaution and new hatches for the tanks have been flown in to secure them.

Should an evacuation be called, evacuees will stay at the Midnight Sun Complex in Inuvik. Anyone staying at the temporary shelter will given accommodation and three meals a day. Evacuees who stay with friends or relatives will be on their own for food and services. No vouchers will be given out.