NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane revealed on Thursday afternoon that she is not seeking another term in office.

“Earlier today, I announced that I will not be seeking re-election in November,” Cochrane stated on her Facebook page.

“Representing our great territory is among the highest honours of my life, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity,” she added.

MLA for Range Lake, Cochrane was first elected in 2015. She was chosen as a member of cabinet during her first term, holding responsibility for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation, Public Works and Services, Homelessness, and the Status of Women.

She became Minister of Education, Culture and Employment following an April 4, 2018 cabinet shuffle.

In 2019, upon being re-elected, she was selected as premier by her colleagues in the legislative assembly through a secret ballot process. Of Metis descent, she was the territory’s second female premier, with Nellie Cournoyea being first from 1991-95.

According to Cochrane’s legislative assembly biography, she’s “especially proud of her work, through successful engagement with residents, to restructuring the philosophies, policies, and programs of the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation into attaining overall goals to assist residents to obtain, retain, and maintain their homes. As well, Minister Cochrane led the work to begin the implementation of the first 9-1-1 service in the NWT and continues to lead the Campaign Schools for Women to promote and support women being elected to all levels of government.”

The upcoming territorial election is scheduled for Nov. 14 with nominations open from Oct. 16-20.