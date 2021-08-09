Gwich’in Tribal Council Deputy Grand Chief Kristine McLeod has died.

An announcement from the Gwich’in Tribal Council late Aug. 8 confirmed the first-time deputy chief died unexpectedly in the morning.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected death of our Gwich’in Tribal Council Deputy Grand Chief Kristine McLeod,” said the notice. “At this moment, the thoughts, prayers and attention of our organization and Nation are with her family.

“The board, executive and staff of the GTC mourn the immeasurable loss of our friend, relative, mother and leader. K’agwaadhat Nakhwah Vili’ (God bless you all.)

McLeod was elected Deputy Grand Chief Sept. 4 of 2020, after earning 551 votes. She had campaigned on improving capacity for skilled and education in Gwich’in Lands and establishing an Elder’s Advisory Council. McLeod also served as President of the Nihtat Youth Council in her early teens and also served terms as Vice Chair of the Izhii K’aiik’it Tat Gwich’in society and Chair of the Gwich’in Settlement Corporation.

McLeod had just celebrated her birthday on Aug. 3.