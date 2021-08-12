First-term Mayor Natasha Kulikowski says she’s going to run for a council seat this fall, instead.

Kulikowski told Inuvik Drum her decision stemmed from the time commitment of being mayor. However, she did not rule out running for mayor again in the future, though added she was not looking to enter territorial or federal politics at this point.

In the interim, she said she has a few small business ideas she wants to pursue. If she is re-elected to council, she said she plans to continue with her role as chair of the Northwest Territories Association of Communities and sitting on a number of Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Kulikowski added she was looking forward to having more time to volunteer on local boards to help improve life in Inuvik on the ground.

“As long as I’m re-elected as a councillor I can still maintain that position,” she said. “As long as I am re-elected, I would love to continue on those and represent Inuvik at the federal level.”

Among her personal accomplishments, Kulikowski said she was particularly proud of her advocacy for the upgrades to Chief Jim Koe Park, which after eight years of promised funding is now getting a second baseball diamond, a soccer field and of course the performance pavilion that has been the site of numerous performances since it was put up this summer.

Her leadership through council also lead to several motions to implement recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which Kulikowski said she wanted to continue work on as a councillor and replace several aging pieces of infrastructure, and managed to complete nine out of 14 of the town’s strategic priorities. She added she loved the new Gateway Sign.

Kulikowski said navigating through the Covid-19 pandemic was a challenge for her and council, but added her job was made easier by the town’s staff. The challenges she said she felt particularly proud of overcoming were the questions raised when Nav Canada launched its service review and helping the Inuvik Satellite Station Facility to get its licencing finally approved, both of which she put a lot of time into advocating to the right channels to get the right outcome.

“Certainly the pandemic was one challenge, but it’s not like we were hit with it alone,” she said. “Inuvik has done amazing as a community in supporting each other through Caremongering and other initiatives that residents took up.”

Hoping for an actual council race this fall instead of seeing all councillors acclaimed like the last municipal election, Kulikowski added she encouraged any women considering throwing their name in the race to join a GNWT-run Campaign School for Women, which will hold sessions in Ulukhaktok Aug. 17 and 18, Inuvik Aug. 19 and 20, Tuktoyaktuk Aug 23 and 24 and Fort McPherson Aug. 26 and 27.

Kulikowski said most of today’s women leaders in the territory, including Premier Caroline Cochrane and MLA Lesa Semmler, had taken the workshop and the results speak for themselves.

She advised the next mayor to be open to communication from residents, government, industry and the local business community and to make the time for people and any concerns or issues they might have.

Being mayor has definitely helped her grow, she noted — in both how to manage her time and how to give a speech. She encouraged anyone interested in Inuvik’s future to run for council as well as the District Education Authority, noting the position taught her a great deal of how society works.

“I would never put aside the idea of being mayor again sometime in the future,” she said. “I have enjoyed being mayor and I really feel I’ve done a pretty effective job in the role.

“I still love and always will love to talk about Inuvik and tell others about all the awesome things that happen here.”