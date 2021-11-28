Inuvik’s Warming Shelter is on fire.

A drone shot of Inuvik Fire Department fighting a structure fire at the Inuvik Warming Shelter. Photo courtesy of Kristian Binder

Firefighters are on scene at the Veteran’s Way building as of 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Flames have been seen leaping off the building.

Firefighters were able to deploy their attack before the fire spread to other nearby buildings. Photo courtesy of Paul MacDonald

No people were inside the building when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported. The shelter had been unoccupied since a fire the previous night.

Housing Minister Paulie Chinna has announced the Inuvik Homeless Shelter will provide places for those displaced by the fire until suitable housing can be found, and the old Inuvik Warming Shelter building on Berger St. will be put back into operation in the interim.

Power and internet outages were reported as a result of the fire. Mike Zubko Airport and the west side of Inuvik were without power for up to an hour.

Eyewitness have told Inuvik Drum this was the second time in two nights the fire department visited the Warming Shelter. The cause of the fire is currently not known.

A gaping hole has been burned through the building and the fire department deployed its ladder truck to attack the fire from above. Much of the interior was also burned and the exterior is covered in ice.

Inuvik Drum has reached out to the Town of Inuvik Fire Department for more information.

More to come.