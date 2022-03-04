One person is dead from a suspected shooting in Fort Smith. Residents are to stay inside, according to RCMP.

The suspect is driving a 2019 White Ford Explorer with GNWT logo on the side.

The suspect is armed and dangerous, Fort Smith RCMP said in a news release. Anyone who sees this vehicle should call 9-1-1.

A freelance journalist in the community reports two houses and one street have been taped off by police.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort Smith RCMP at 872 -1111 or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com. In the event of an emergency call, 9-1-1.