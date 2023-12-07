Hay River North MLA R.J. Simpson has been elected premier of the NWT after a secret ballot.

MLAs cast their ballots shortly after 12 p.m. on Dec. 7. The runner-up for the top seat was Range Lake MLA Kieron Testart. Initially both candidates were tied and a second ballot was required to determine the winner. Yellowknife South MLA Caroline Wawzonek was in the running as well, but she ended up being dropped following the first ballot as the candidate with the fewest votes. Nahendeh MLA Shane Thompson dropped out this morning to become the new Speaker-elect of the House.

MLAs grilled the candidates for more than two hours with several questions on a wide range of topics asked over the course of the morning.

MLAs will now begin putting their names forward for cabinet this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. Six cabinet posts are up for grabs.