Daylight Saving Time took effect early Sunday morning as clocks moved ahead by one hour across Nunavut, but Aivilik MLA Solomon Malliki says it’s no longer a worthwhile practice.

“Does this still make sense for our communities or is it something that was introduced over a century ago during a time when the needs of the southern agricultural sector were more dominant than they are today,” Malliki said in the Legislative Assembly on March 18, pointing out that a number of Canadian jurisdictions have eliminated seasonal time changes, or are in the process, as is the United States.

Justice Minister David Akeeagok, whose department is responsible for time zone regulations, said there have been no discussions to that effect within the territory.

Malliki asked Akeeagok to consult with the Nunavut Association of Municipalities on this issue.

Akeeagok didn’t provide any such assurance.

“It is difficult to commit when our government has not had any discussion on a topic like this,” he said. “Right now I don’t want to commit to anything. If there are discussions, all stakeholders will need to be included if there is going to be a significant change…”

Malliki asked if the territorial cabinet would look into the matter.

The government’s focus is to “try and get our mandate ready,” Akeeagok responded.

If there’s any will to end seasonal time changes, there will be discussion in the House at that point, the minister added.