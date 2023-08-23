Town of Inuvik Mayor Clarence Wood is asking the federal government to move the Canadian International Arctic Centre (CAIC) to Inuvik.

A letter he sent to Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has already received support from deputy premier Diane Archie and Northwest Territories MP Michael McLeod and he’s hoping to draw more attention to the effort.

“An Arctic centre needs to be based in the Arctic,” he said. “We have road access. We also have a fibre link, which is one of the reasons the satellite receiving station is here. You can transmit data instantaneously to southern Canada.

“One of the major benefits would be Arctic sovereignty — to establish us as a major government centre North of the Arctic circle.

“It’s pretty hard to discuss Arctic matters with somebody who grew up in Ottawa. They have no idea where the Arctic even is in most cases.”

After announcing Canada needed to step up its international presence, Joly announced the CAIC would be relocating from Oslo, Norway to Ottawa. Wood says he would prefer the international diplomatic centre remain where it is, but if the federal government insists on moving it to Canada he says it should remain in an Arctic location and Inuvik is the perfect place.

Aside from potential cooperation with the Inuvik Satellite Station Facility, the Aurora Research Institute, the numerous Universities in Canada and abroad which conduct research in the area, as well as both the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation and the Gwich’in Tribal Council, Wood noted it would give the federal government a direct window into what is happening in the Arctic and the challenges facing people here.

He added Inuvik’s strong multicultural demographics is also greatly representative of Canada as a whole.

Headquartering the CAIC in Inuvik would fit in well with other major federal investments in the region, including expanding the runway at Mike Zubko Airport to allow for larger aircraft and the recently announced Remote Sensing Research Centre to be constructed in the region. The proximity to a NORAD forward operating base would also provide real time intelligence to the federal government.

“We have Alaska on our doorstep, so we have good communication with the United States,” he said. “To have people located here who can communicate directly with people that are in the Arctic is a real benefit and would offset some of the difficulties in moving from Oslo.

“I think it would enhance Ottawa’s understanding of the Arctic. Inuvik is well on its way to being a major government centre as far as the federal government goes, in particular in National Defence, so I think a facility like this would only enhance our presence.”

Having an international centre in Inuvik would also benefit the region, noted Wood. Assessing the needs of federal staff would bring additional services to the town, as well as draw more federal attention to the infrastructure needs of the region.

He noted the area already draws visitors from all over the world and is well known in international circles, so utilizing it for more international work is the next logical step.

“The more people we can have and the more government agencies we have here, the better for the residents,” he said. “It would spur new development in housing and possibly add to the workforce in the town. Whether they’re single or married or whatever, somebody’s going to be looking for work.

“I just hope Minister Joly takes the letter seriously and acts in our favour.”

Wood said he’s gotten strong support from both deputy premier Diane Archie and NWT MP Michael McLeod.

“Writing to add my support to the Town of Inuvik,” wrote McLeod. “The Mayor has demonstrated in his letter the recent announcement of the CAIC pending relocation provides Canada with an incredible opportunity to tap into the incredible potential of Canada’s North and to demonstrate to the world the value of our Arctic residents and community.”