“I’ll believe it when I see it” was North Star Adventures owner Joe Bailey’s reaction to the recent territorial government announcement that leisure travel will resume on March 1 for the Northwest Territories.

This statement echoes the difficulties and false hopes that NWT tourism operators have had to deal with since March 2020.

The task of accommodating northbound travellers looks to be challenging for operators like Bailey, who has had to resort to significant measures to stay afloat.

“We’ve sold most of our assets just to stay open,” he said. “So it’s going to be like starting right from square one 15 years ago with one vehicle. Literally, it’s crazy.”

Bailey also condemned what he considers inadequate funding from the government. For him, the return of leisure travel is “a godsend.”

For operators such as Dan Wong, owner of Jackpine Paddle and Richard McIntosh, owner of Sundog Adventures, preparations are also beginning for what is expected to be a very busy season of booking backlogs and finding adequate staffing.

More equipment will also be required in order to satisfy two years of deferred bookings, according to Wong.

“We’re going to be very busy for the summer,” he said.

McIntosh said staff will work additional hours as Sundog Adventures is “ramping up” for the summer season.

“I received two phone calls from potential clients in the (United) States, which is extremely good news because those are our traditional visitors that we’ve had, and they’re a really important part of the tourism market,” he said.

As for Bailey, he’s in the process of rehiring his staff as he “cannot keep up right now” with the volume of business-related e-mails.

“We’re about two days behind on e-mails,” he said. “(We’re also) letting all of our vendors know that we’re behind on a few of them. Understandably so because of no revenue and the pandemic for the last two years.”

Despite the challenges being faced in preparation for the summer tourism season, Bailey, McIntosh, and Wong share a sense of relief.

“It’s incredible,” said Bailey. “It’s been 23 months. It’s been tough for sure, so the best news we’ve heard in two years: open the borders. That’s all we’re looking for was a date. I mean, we didn’t really care if they opened up in May 1 or June 1, as long as we had a date because then we could book with certainty with the clients.”

“It’s great that finally happened,” said Wong. “I think it was quite a moment to read that (GNWT) news release and just think that after everything that’s happened in the last few years, the borders open. It was a good day.”

McIntosh is also “thrilled” with the decision.

“It’s long-awaited good news,” he said. “We’re hoping that the summer is going to be a busy year in Yellowknife.”