A byelection to fill the vacated seat of former Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh will be held “early in the new year.”

Northwest Territories chief electoral officer Stephen Dunbar confirmed in an email that an announcement is forthcoming.

Members of the 19th Legislative Assembly voted 17-0 Dec. # to eject Steve Norn from their ranks and vacate his seat. Norn was the focus of a storm of controversy after breaking his Covid-19 self-isolation period in April and misleading MLAs, public health investigators and the public about it.

Norn was charged under the Public Health Act. His next court appearance is March 22.

But it wasn’t the isolation breach, nor the campaign of misinformation that followed that ultimately cost him his seat.

A message he sent to a group chat of MLAs and legislature staff members the night before his conduct hearing was to begin in October sent a chill through their ranks. The assembly, which is alone in Canada in terms of its majority of women MLAs, perceived it as a threat.