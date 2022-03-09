The third installment of the Cabaret Taïga at Elks Lodge on March 4 started in darkness with a power outage.

Around 7:30 p.m., when the show was scheduled to begin, lights magically turned on to a round of applause, the jovial crowd excited about the seven artistic acts ahead.

The first three performances were via Zoom, then a comedian and the showcase finished off with a musical performance.

More than 50 people attended the event and many joined the vibrant dance floor in response to the upbeat band.

The showcase was a positive sign that the arts community is getting back to normal after almost two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

“It’s the end of something but it’s the beginning — so many artists putting themselves forward,” said Maxence Jaillet, director médias ténois. “It’s the spring that surrounds us.”