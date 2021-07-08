A new wildfire 65 km northwest of Fort Simpson is putting cabins at risk and wildfire staff are contacting owners, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) said on July 8 on its Wildfire Update portal.

No communities are at risk from the FS-015 fire, a lightning-caused blaze which started in the 24 last hours.

The fire is burning out-of-control at one hectare in size, about 16 km south of N’Dulee Crossing.

Two tankers are working to suppress the fire and crews have been dispatched.

A second new fire in the Dehcho region, FS-016 is burning about 12.8 km east of the Fort Simpson airport.

The lightning-caused fire is 10 hectares in size, with air tankers suppressing it and fire crews scheduled to be dispatched “as soon as possible,” ENR said.

The two new fires are among 10 active blazes in the region and with the exception of FS-015, no others pose risks to cabins, communities or infrastructure.

The FS-013 fire, which started earlier in the week about 111 km west of Fort Simpson was brought under control by fire crews on July 6, though cabins on Little Doctor Lake – about 500 metres from the fire site – are still being monitored.

The fire danger forecast at the Fort Liard station is rated as extreme on July 8, high at Fort Simpson and Nahanni Butte and medium at Wrigley.

Danger levels will rise to extreme on July 9 at Wrigley and Fort Simpson, decrease to high at Fort Liard and remain at high at Nahanni Butte.