Cell service across the NWT was restored Thursday morning.

An RCMP emergency alert indicating phone-service disruption across the territory was issued Wednesday evening.

Cell service, long distance calling and landline services have been down or operating intermittently across the territory, impeding emerging services including calls to 911 and RCMP #1111.

In Northern B.C., a fibre cable was damaged during road construction at approximately 3:30 p.m. MST, Wednesday, Northwestel stated Thursday morning. The event disrupted phone services in the NWT and Nunavut, as well as Internet and television in the Yukon and parts of Northern B.C.

Northwestel said their technicians restored connection early Thursday morning.