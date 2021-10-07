Not too long ago, the outdoor festival ‘Folk on the Rocks’ was helping beach-goers forget about the pandemic with various artists and tunes over several days of fun.

Now, it’s time to think of next year and submissions are open for artists interested in being a part of the 41 anniversary of the festival.

“Folk On The Rocks Society aims to be the premiere festival for Canadian and International performers, providing a launching pad for up-and-coming artists,” Samantha Newman, social media manager, said.

“Folk On The Rocks welcomes artists from across the globe to apply for a chance to perform this summer, Jul. 15-17, 2022,” she continued.

Artists have until Jan. 31, 2022 to apply, a process that will cost them $5.

Newman said every application will be reviewed by a selections committee made up of the executive and artistic director, two board members, and three members of the community.

“Their goal is to curate a lineup that reflects the diversity and spirit of the north,” she said.

Applications to join the selection committee are set to open in the next week.