RCMP have laid a second-degree murder charge against a 20-year-old Cambridge Bay resident.

Jada Nulliayuk was arrested after the police responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Sept. 10.

A man was transported to the health centre by ambulance. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The ‘V’ Division Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident.

No further details were provided in an RCMP news release issued on Monday evening.