The Canada-NWT Housing Benefit will receive an injection of $19.2 million to support low-income families, senior government leaders said in a joint news conference July 28.

The investment will cover the next seven years.

“This housing benefit is expected to provide direct assistance to more than 500 households in the NWT to help with rent and help keep up with the cost of living. This is a key pillar in our $72-billion housing strategy. Too many people are forced to make the impossible choice to pay for rent or pay for groceries,” said Ahmed Hussen, federal minister of Families, Children and Social Development, while speaking to media over a video feed along with GNWT Housing Minister Paulie Chinna and NWT MP Michael McLeod.

The benefit program targets people with low incomes, individuals at risk of homelessness or experiencing violence and people with disabilities and mental health issues, Hussen said.

He added that to meet and exceed targets in the housing strategy, it’s important to work with government and communities who know their own needs best.

“At the same time… this is a win for renters, workers, families and the local economy,” he said.

The $19.2 million will help prolong the life of the program, which is already helping almost 200 households in the NWT, Chinna said.

Residents can apply for the benefit through their housing authorities and local district offices.

The new funding comes just two months after the federal government announced $4.9 million for eight modular housing units in Tulita.

RELATED REPORTING: Hamlet of Tulita receives $4.9 million for housing project

And in March, the federal and territorial governments said in a joint news release that a $60 million “carve out” of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s National Housing Co-Investment Fund would support the construction of 126 new affordable housing units in the NWT.