Canadian Border Services warns public of scams using CBSA credentials

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is warning the public of an ongoing scam where people presenting themselves as CBSA representatives collecting payment or looking for residents’ personal information, like their Social Insurance Numbers.

It advises that the scam attempts use email, web, text messages, and phone calls that look and sound like the real thing, using CBSA logos, employee names, or phone numbers that look and sound official, but aren’t.

“The CBSA never initiates a request for social insurance number and credit card number by phone or email,” the Oct. 7 news release reads. “If an individual receives a telephone call or an email asking for this information, or requesting payments from the CBSA, it is a scam.”

To report an incident, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s website and follow the “Report Fraud” link.