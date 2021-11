Nunavut’s Department of Health is issuing a warning about food recalls which were issued by the CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency).

Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix (2.4 kg, Best Before 23 SE 15) and Tang brand Orange Flavor Crystals (2.2 kg, Best Before 23 AU 20, 23 AU 21) are being recalled by Kraft Heinz Canada due to the possible presence of glass.

For more information on this and other food recalls, visit the CFIA website at inspection.canada.ca.