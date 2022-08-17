Canadian North is currently facing fuel shortages for air operators at the Pond Inlet, Arctic Bay, Resolute and Grise Fiord airports, the company announced August 16. Flights to Resolute and Grise Fiord on August 15 were cancelled due to this reason, however additional fuel procured locally will allow them to operate on a regular schedule for the rest of the week.

The shortage will affect Canadian North operations in Iqaluit as well as high arctic communities. Flights have not been cancelled, however passengers and cargo will be limited as additional fuel from Iqaluit is flown up. This will mean fewer seats available on flights and delays in cargo shipments.

The company made the announcement in a August 16 social media post said it is “proactively taking steps to mitigate the impact of these disruptions and we are hopeful that fuel will be made available in the next few days at some of the affected stations following annual resupply.”