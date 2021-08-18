A flight to Inuvik has been linked to the Covid-19 outbreak from the Sahtu region.

An Aug. 17, 4 p.m. update from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer states that one person from Inuvik has been confirmed infected from the same source as the recent outbreak in Fort Good Hope and that anyone who was sitting at rows 13 to 19 on Canadian North Flight 244 from Norman Wells to Inuvik on Aug. 14 needs to take precautions to prevent further spread of the virus.

People who are fully vaccinated are asked to self monitor and if symptoms develop, immediately isolate and arrange testing.

People who are partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all who were on that flight are asked to isolate for 10 days immediately and arrange testing.

So far, Premier Caroline Cochrane has said she has no intentions to re-establish any previous restrictions that were removed earlier this summer. However, the OCPHO is recommending people wear masks in indoor public spaces and avoid any travel to the communities of Fort Good Hope, Colville Lake, Délı̨nę and Tulita. Remote work in the Sahtu region is being encouraged.