If you’ve been seeing some activity on Great Slave Lake around Fort Resolution, don’t be alarmed — it’s all a part of training for the 1 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group (1CRPG).

A total of 33 members from Fort Resolution, Fort Providence, Hay River, Behchoko and Yellowknife (Wiilideh patrol) have been on the water and in the classroom since July 3 for Exercise Ranger Searcher. A further eight members from 1CRPG headquarters in Yellowknife have been providing support.

Capt. Christopher Newman, unit information officer for 1CRPG, said this current exercise is the second part of a long-range patrol on Great Slave Lake.

“It’s developed as a stepping off point and work up for future, unplanned, patrols around the lake,” he said. “The eventual goal is to have the Canadian Ranger patrols in the Northwest Territories conduct long-range presence patrols up the Mackenzie River.”

Two locations are being used for this exercise: Mission Island for link-up and classroom training and the old fish plant on Simpson Island, where a mock search-and-rescue exercise would take place.

Newman said the locations are typically different each time so that Rangers are familiar with and are able to operate in all locations in their area.

“This year’s location was selected based on the local knowledge of the Canadian Ranger patrols who were incorporated into the planning process,” he said.

The training plan for this year’s exercise was developed by Master Cpl. Warren Gibb of the Hay River patrol; he also served as the primary instructor for the classroom and rehearsal training portions of the exercise, said Newman.

“Training scenarios include how to conduct shoreline searches, navigation, rescue of persons in the water, communications via HF/VHF, satellite phone and InReach (satellite communication device),” he said. “Classroom training included mental resiliency for search and rescuers to address the impact searches have on responders.”

The Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) also joined in to help with the exercises, conducting fly-overs of potential search targets and providing air-to-ship communications with Ranger vessels.

Newman said planning the exercise happened several weeks in advance with CASARA, Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, Civil Air Search, RCMP Federal Arctic Unit and Fort Resolution RCMP all taking part.

Local governments were also part of the planning, he added.

“1CRPG liaised with Chief Louis Balsillie and the Deninu K’ue First Nation, who have been gracious hosts,” he said. “1CRPG submits its training plan to Joint Task Force North, who sends out an annual notification letter to all local and Indigenous governments.”

The exercise is scheduled to run until Friday.