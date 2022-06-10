Following an announcement from Dehcho First Nations, Herb Norwegian, Tim Lennie, and Jim Antoine have been confirmed as eligible candidates for the position of Grand Chief of the Dehcho First Nations (DFN).

This comes after a notice for applications was posted on April 26, 2022, wherein election committee reported that the three applicants submitted complete nomination packages.

What will be the 29th Annual Dehcho Assembly will be held in Łíídlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ (Fort Simpson) from June 27 to June 29.

The offiical elections for Grand Chief, done by the Annual Dehcho Assembly delegation, will occur on June 28 with the selected Grand Chief of the DFN entering into a four-year term.

“The Grand Chief Terms of Reference include a two-week transition period between the outgoing Interim Grand Chief Stanley Sanguez and newly elected Grand Chief,” reads the notice by the Dehcho First Nations. “The incoming Grand Chief will be officially sworn in within one month of being newly elected.”

Dehcho First Nations represents: “Tthets’éhk’edélı̨ First Nation (Jean Marie River), Sambaa K’e First Nation (Sambaa K’e), Ka’a’gee Tu First Nation (Kakisa Lake), West Point First Nation (West Point), Deh Gáh Got’ie First Nation (Fort Providence), Pehdzeh Ki First Nation (Wrigley), Fort Providence Métis Council, Łíídlı̨ı̨ Kų̨́ę̨́ First Nation (Fort Simpson), and Fort Simpson Métis Local 52.”