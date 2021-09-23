Yellowknife’s Capitol Theatre will be closing on Sept. 24 until further notice.

The closure is due to “the tightening of restrictions” by the chief public health officer, which was a result of the 10-day extension on the COVID-19 gatherings order.

The extension is in effect as of Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m. It sets a limit of 25 people for outdoor gatherings and a cap of 10 people for all indoor gatherings.

“We were given no choice,” a message on the Capitol Theatre’s Facebook page reads in response to one individual in the comment section.

The 52 Street theatre had previously been listed as a COVID exposure location for Sept. 14. Those who went to see the film Malignant or were in the main theatre area from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. were asked to self-monitor for COVID symptoms.

Before closing, the theatre was showing ‘Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings’, ‘Cry Macho’ and ‘Malignant’ for its slate of evening entertainment.