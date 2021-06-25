The Town of Hay River has a lineup of festivities on Canada Day that staff hope will bring residents out to celebrate the nation’s birthday in a safe way.

Stephane Millette, the town’s director of recreation, said there will be a car parade for a second year to ensure that public health guidelines are maintained related to keeping crowd sizes under 200 people at an outdoor event.

“Last year was strictly a car parade because of COVID, but this year there will be festivities after the parade,” Millette said.

The parade will start at the Welcome to Hay River sign and at Bob McMeekin Park at 1 p.m. before running through several residential areas, making its way toward the Vale Island Bridge.

The procession will end at Keith’s Water Supply and be followed by a flag-raising ceremony with the mayor and some local representatives at the Hay River Fire Hall.

Nicole Mitchell, recreation programming supervisor, was optimistic that float numbers will approach those realized in past parades.

“This year so far, we have five confirmed floats,” she said. “I anticipate, as with previous years, that there will be quite a few people participating in the parade that (have not) registered.

“Last year we had 15-20 vehicles in the parade.”

Millette said he was still finalizing details as far as which dignitaries were to address the crowd, although he said he expects Mayor Kandis Jameson will be among them.

Chief April Martel of K’atl’odeeche First Nation (KFN) is also scheduled to join the flag-raising ceremony, according to town staff.

Millette is also looking forward to great participation this year, given that the weather is expected to be clear.

“We usually get quite a few floats but last year was probably the smallest turnout we have had between the floats and people that attended the Show and Shine vehicles,” he said. “We usually get upwards of 30 different floats in our parades.”

Performers and Courtoreille Street

The day is expected to showcase musical performers, but those names were still being confirmed as of June 24.

Millette said he’s excited about the town using the widened, one-way Courtoreille Street for street vendors during the day. The strip has been upgraded in recent years to try to draw more people downtown and to support businesses.

“We reached out to the businesses of Courtoreille and local artisans and vendors who usually attend the Saturday Fisherman’s Wharf market and indicated to them that the street is open for a sidewalk sale type of event,” he said.

Millette said organizers are aware of some of the sensitivities this year among Indigenous people, locally and nationally, about celebrating Canada Day. However, town staff haven’t received much feedback.

“We haven’t heard anything but we had some discussion among administration and (town staff) and we have reached out to local First Nations to communicate what plans are to see if they are interested in participating in some form with the parade,” he said.

Responses from the KFN, the Metis government office and West Point First Nation were sought for this article on June 24, but had yet to be provided as of press deadline.