The GNWT is going to charge more for the carbon tax next year, in accordance with new federal government requirements.

As of April 1, 2023, the territorial government is expecting to increase carbon tax rates to comply with Ottawa’s mandate of $65 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions, rising by $15 per tonne each year to hit $170 per tonne by 2030.

Carbon tax rebates for heating fuel and the current rebate for large industrial emitters will be discontinued.

”To help offset the loss of the rebate on heating fuel, the GNWT will increase the amount of the NWT Cost of Living Offset (COLO) per resident by $135. Starting 2023-24, annual COLO amounts will increase to $473 for each adult and $525 for each person under 18 years of age. The GNWT will replace the current carbon tax rebate for large emitters with a rebate tied to a facility-specific baseline,” the territorial government stated in an Oct. 31 news release.