Trustees with the Yellowknife Catholic School board have unanimously endorsed the creation of a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff.

The decision came on Oct. 20, the last scheduled board meeting before the newly-elected board is sworn in next month.

Board chair Erin Currie confirmed that similar to Yk1 Education District last week, superintendent Simone Gessler is being given direction to create a new policy that will require all employees to be fully immunized against Covid-19 by Nov. 30.

The board aims to provide “health, safety and protection for the youth and other vulnerable people,” according to the passed motion.

Gessler was not available for comment prior to NNSL Media’s publication deadline on Thursday.