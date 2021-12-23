The cause of a power outage that swept through Yellowknife and Dettah on Dec. 23 is still under investigation.

At 1 p.m., about an hour into the brown-out the Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) announced half of the Yellowknife communities power had been restored.

“Bluefish hydro has been reconnected to the system and is supporting generators at Jackfish,” the Power Corporation posted in a social media update.

Doug Prendergast, communications manager at NTPC, established that find the cause of the outage was the secondary goal for the power company; restoring power is number one.

“The same people who have the expertise to sort of monitor the system, to determine what potential causes might be, are the same ones who are working to restore power,” said Prendergast. “So they can’t do both simultaneously.”

Estimated time of full restoration for power in Yellowknife and Dettah remains unknown. Updates will be added as they come available.