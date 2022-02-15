Members of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce will soon have first crack at two workshops on catering to the 2SLGBTQIPA+ community.

The Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife, in partnership with the YK Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting two virtual workshops on Feb. 22 designed to help business owners connect with and cater to the Queer community.

From 9 a.m. to noon, 2SLGBTQIPA+ Inclusive Business Practices will give members an introduction to the community and its identities, and will discuss obstacles that members of the community may face in patronizing local businesses. It will also discuss ways that business owners can meaningfully and ethically participate in Pride Month.

Later that afternoon, from 2 to 4 p.m., 2SLGBTQIPA+ Inclusive Hospitality will offer a similar introduction, but this time with a focus on business owners who work in tourism, restaurants and hospitality.

In exchange for having free access to these pilot workshops, which have been in the works for 10 months, members will be asked to fill out a survey afterwards to provide feedback on the events.

Interested parties can sign up by emailing admin@ykchamber.com.

Neither the Rainbow Coalition nor the YK Chamber of Commerce were immediately available for comment.