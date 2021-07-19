Premier Joe Savikataaq has made some changes among the Government of Nunavut’s senior managers.

Jeff Chown, currently the deputy minister of Finance, will become deputy minister of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs as of Sept. 1

Dan Carlson will be promoted from assistant deputy minister to deputy minister of Finance.

William MacKay, the existing deputy minister of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs, is departing the GN to join the Government of Northwest Territories’ senior management team.

“Mr. MacKay’s 17 years of exemplary service and dedication to our territory have benefited our government greatly. He will be missed and I cannot thank him enough for his work in his various, critical roles,” said Savikataaq. “Mr. Chown and Mr.

Carlson are both long-term employees with incredible knowledge and leadership abilities. Their current roles are very closely aligned with their new positions, and I have every confidence they will excel as we approach a territorial election, and as the GN transitions into its next mandate.”

Chown also becomes secretary to cabinet.

Carlson will assume the role of secretary to the Financial Management Board.

These changes will remain in effect until the end of the Turaaqtavut mandate, according to the territorial government.