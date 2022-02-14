The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) has made changes to isolation requirements in the territory.

Effective as of 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, residents who are close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases but who do not live in the same household are no longer required to isolate; Instead, they must self-monitor for symptoms and practice hygiene measures like mask-wearing and social distancing for ten days after contact regardless of vaccination status.

In addition, those who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 have the same isolation time as their household contacts: Seven days, plus an extra three of mask-wearing afterwards. This applies to both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. The isolation period begins either when a household member tests positive or becomes symptomatic.

“The goals of the CPHO are to reduce transmission of COVID-19 while also minimizing disruptions to schools or other critical services,” a release from the CPHO reads. “Anyone in NWT develops symptoms of COVID-19, must stay home and arrange testing if possible.”