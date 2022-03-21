A Cambridge Bay man is facing multiple charges following an incident where police responded to a report of an individual who was armed and barricaded in a residence on Sunday.

The accused allegedly had a firearm and reportedly made threats against two other occupants of the home, but they were able to later leave safely.

Shortly after noon, the RCMP attempted to de-escalate the situation and encouraged the man to exit the residence. However, he refused.

The RCMP’s Division Critical Incident Program was called in as well as the Containment Team, crisis negotiators, and the Alberta Emergency Response Team.

Frank Bolt, 51, was arrested safely at 5:34 a.m. on Monday morning. He was charged with failing to comply with release order, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, two counts of pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and assault.

No one was injured, according to police.

Bolt is being held in custody and is next due in court on March 22.

The Cambridge Bay RCMP extended their thanks to community leaders and residents for their support and cooperation during this incident, as people were asked to remain in their homes due to the risk of harm.