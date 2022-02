The RCMP has laid charges against three people in connection with a suspicious fire in Fort Simpson from last August.

On Aug. 22, the Fort Simpson RMCP responded to a fire in a duplex on 100 Street. The unit was unoccpuied at the time, and no one was injured.

Following a joint investigation into the fire, the RCMP announced on Feb. 7 that arson charges had been laid against three males, two juvenile and one adult. The accused are scheduled to appear in Territorial Court on March 16.