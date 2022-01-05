After a month-long investigation, Iqaluit RCMP made three arrests related to several break and enters where large amounts of alcohol were stolen between Nov. 22 to Dec. 4, resulting in the theft of almost 700 litres of liquor.

Aaron Akulukjuk, 39, was arrested and charged with 17 offences, including three break and enters to a business, theft over $5,000, theft under $2,000, three failures to comply with probation orders, three charges of uttering threats, a theft of a motor vehicle and being unlawfully in a dwelling. He is being kept in jail and will return to court on Jan. 25.

A second man, unnamed by the RCMP, was charged with one count of break and enter to a business, one theft under $5,000, possession of a break-in instrument and mischief. His first court appearance will be Feb. 24.

The third man arrested, also unidentified by the police, is facing one count of break and enter to a business and one count of theft under $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.