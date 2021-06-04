Eight residents will soon have a new home, complete with a biomass heating-system, at Sissons Court.

The new eight-plex housing development was toasted with a ribbon cutting on June 4 by Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for the NWT Housing Corporation (NWTHC).

“The housing needs across the NWT are significant, in Yellowknife as well as in every other community,” she said in front of the units, built through a partnership between the NWTHC and the Yellowknife Housing Authority.

“It is significant that this eight-plex marks the beginning of a more sustainable future with biomass energy, creating affordable, sustainable, healthy homes for residents. I’m proud to say the biomass heating system means the building won’t rely on oil.”

Frame Lake MLA Kevin O’Reilly, who briefly spoke before the ribbon cutting said the Sissons Court area is a vibrant part of his riding.

“Many Indigenous families here and immigrant families live here. I appreciate the district heating system. I just think that’s a wonderfull innovation. I’m very pleased to see its use in this complex,” he said.

Advertisement

The first residents will move into the bachelor units on June 7.

Construction started in the spring of 2020 and design for the $2.2 million project began in 2017, said Dan Korver, manager of design development at the NWTHC. C