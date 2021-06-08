Ministers Shane Thompson and Paulie Chinna have swapped some of their portfolios.

Thompson is now minister responsible for youth and for municipal and community affairs (MACA), both assignments previously given to Chinna, Premier Caroline Cochrane said in a news release on June 8.

Chinna has taken on responsibility for the Workers Safety and Compensation Commission.

Both ministers retain their previous portfolios, with Thompson still minister of environment and natural resources and lands; and Chinna still holding the NWT Housing Corporation, homelessness and public utilities board files.

The new appointments took effect at 5 p.m. on June 7.

“As a cabinet we have been faced with a number of challenges, including a pandemic and more recently floods,” Cochrane said. “Housing is our government’s top priority, and these changes will help support our efforts to improve the quality of housing in the NWT, while ensuring other government priorities continue to move ahead. Ministers are looking forward to continuing to focus their attention on the needs of NWT residents and the priorities of the 19th Legislative Assembly.”