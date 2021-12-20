The Kátł’odeeche First Nation held a Holiday Craft Market and Bake Sale at the Chief Lamalice Complex, Dec. 11.

Crafts people and bakers had a wonderful opportunity for part of the Saturday afternoon to share their best works in time for the Christmas holidays.

Georgina Fabian reveals the full length baby wrap that she had on for sale at the Holiday Craft Market and Sale, Dec. 11. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Shoppers and families were greeted to more than a dozen tables laid out on the complex floor where they could also have a bite of chili and sip of coffee at the canteen.

Andy McKay, director of sports and recreation said the craft market and bake sale is an event that the community holds every year to help artisans display their beautifully crafted items and promote their wares.

“We had a great turnout of over 150 people that attended and most left with a purchase of some sort,” McKay said. “Overall, this was s very successful outings for everyone involved.”

The event complemented a handmade market held by the Town of Hay River at the municipal community centre, Dec. 4.

Georgina Fabian demonstrates how her baby wrap is worn by a mother during the Holiday Craft Market and Bake Sale at the Chief Lamalice Complex at the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Dec. 11. Simon Whitehouse/ NNSL photo

Lisa Smith, owner of Pink Poppy Designs, had handmade jewelry for sale at the Holiday Crafts and Bake Sale at the Chief Lamalice Complex, Dec. 11. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Violet Candow had bags of treats and plates of several baked goods for sale as Santa watched over her shoulder during the holiday market. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL file photo

Kathy Mouse shows some almost completed hide gloves at the Holiday Craft Market. Mouse had several traditional handcrafted winter fashion pieces including moccasins and mitts. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Antoinette Aylward had rows and rows of little moccasins set up for sale at her table. The items were ideal for high-end Christmas ornament as each were carefully sewn that included delicate beadwork. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo