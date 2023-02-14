Negotiations between the municipality and the Union of Northern Workers (UNW) have failed again.

The two parties agreed to return to the bargaining table on Monday but the UNW left at 6 p.m. without responding to the city’s latest offer, according to a news release from the City of Yellowknife on Tuesday.

The municipality expressed its disappointment that the UNW departed without responding to what the city believes is a fair offer.

Included in the city’s proposal is base wage increases of two per cent per year for 2022 and 2023, and a one-time inflation adjustment and signing bonus of $1,500 for full-time employees, $750 for part-time and seasonal employees, and $250 for casual part-time employees, paid as a lump-sum upon ratification.

The municipality also offered the following: a pension plan with an eight per cent annual contribution from the employer; $5,100 per year in vacation travel allowances; a housing allowance of $1,400 per year; 15 to 30 days of paid vacation leave every year, based on length of service; four days of paid vacation travel time every year; 15 annual paid sick days that can be accumulated with no limit; 13 paid holidays (such as Canada Day, Thanksgiving, etc.); paid leave for life events like marriage or bereavement; severance pay upon retirement up to a maximum of 25 weeks; and a $1,000 bonus for every five years of service.

In a news release from last week in anticipation of negotiations on Monday, UNW President Gayla Thunstrom and Lorraine Rousseau, PSAC North regional executive vice-president, stated, “The team is hopeful that when they sit down with the city, the employer will show they are there to bargain in good faith by being willing to actually discuss wages, which they have refused to do up until now.”

The municipality’s offer of base wage increases of two per cent per year for 2022 and 2023 has not increased since its last offer.

The UNW did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.

Unionized city employees began their strike on Feb. 8.