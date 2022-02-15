Following the City of Yellowknife’s Governance and Priorities meeting on Feb. 7, the 2022 Tax Auction list for properties with outstanding tax arrears is available for viewing.

According to, Sheila Bassi-Kellett, City Manager, the City is taking the necessary steps to ensure that property owners on the list are informed on their situation before the finalization of the list which occurs on Jun. 3

“When taxes are two years in arrears, we will advance the auctioning properties to seek to recoup the outstanding tax revenues,” said Bassi-Kellett during the meeting. “Of course, we do a lot of things before we reach this point, we do seek to notify and work out alternative payment options with property owners.”

“Typically most owners work with us to find an arrangement that works for them and for us as well,” she continued.

As payments are made, the City will continue to update the list to reflect properties that still haven’t either made payments or entered payment plans.