A new Arts and Culture Master Plan is in the works from The City of Yellowknife.

The plan will seek to support arts and culture in the city by looking into priorities for the community, provide necessary direction and tackle ongoing challenges.

To assist in development, the municipality is working alongside Nordicity, an arts and culture sector consulting firm.

Both are looking to local residents to take part in a survey that will help in pursuit of the plan’s creation.

Survey: https://www.placespeak.com/en/topic/6637-arts-and-culture-master-plan/#/

The purpose of the survey is to understand priorities, needs and opportunities around community arts and culture.

According to city officials, the survey will take 5-10 minutes to complete and will be available until Monday, March 7.

Nordicity will then analyze the data as an independent third party.

Responses to this survey will be confidential, with only the combined responses possibly being made public.