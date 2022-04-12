The City of Yellowknife has officially dissolved its sister city relationships after a lack of interaction and the development of technology has left the program deemed as unnecessary.

The municipality entered into sister city relationships decades ago with communities in and outside of Canada to “exchange information, share culture, and promote business and tourism.”

Those relationships have have remained inactive for several years, such as with Penticton, B.C., established in 1972; Yakutsk, Russia, established 1992; and Takefu, Japan, established in 1995. Takefu stopped existing following a merger with the town of Imadate on Oct. 1, 2005 to create the city of Echizen.

According to the City of Yellowknife, the relationships have not been actively fostered “for several years,” as technology has helped to simplify the exchange information and conduct business both within Canada and around the world.