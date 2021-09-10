Several City of Yellowknife programs, facilities and services are changing in line with public health orders announced on Sept. 8 by chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

Programs

The annual Community Showcase Night scheduled for Sept. 15 is now cancelled.

Fall Amnesty Days will go ahead as planned at the Solid Waste Facility from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12. Attendees are reminded to follow all health orders issued by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO).

Other changes to city programming might occur. Individuals already registered for programs will be contacted directly if there are changes. Updates on programming will be posted on the program’s web page and will be provided upon registration.

City facilities

All City facilities will operate at limited capacity according to the gathering limits announced on Sept. 8. Masks or facial coverings are mandatory in all indoor City facilities and on Yellowknife Public Transit. Children under two years of age or people with underlying medical conditions or disabilities that affect their ability to wear a facial covering are exempt.

Health screening and physical distancing will be in effect.

City Hall will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, with capacity restrictions in place. Residents are encouraged to book an appointment before attending City Hall and to access City services online, by emailing CustomerService@yellowknife.ca or visiting www.yellowknife.ca.

The Yellowknife Public Library is open during regular business hours by appointment only. Appointments should be booked at least 24 hours in advance. All children’s programming is temporarily cancelled.

The Fieldhouse is open for regular business hours but with the following limitations: the walking track will be open to a maximum of 25 people at a time; the bouldering section of the climbing wall will open to a maximum of five people at a time, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; and the play area will open for a maximum of 15 people at a time, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The Multiplex is open during regular hours for scheduled and rental programming only.

The Ruth Inch Memorial Pool will remain closed for the annual shutdown.

The Solid Waste Facility and City Parks and Playgrounds remain open.

Complete City facility schedules are viewable online.

Public transit

Yellowknife Public Transit will operate at a maximum capacity of 50 persons on all transit buses, under an exemption granted by the OCPHO.

Riders should respect physical distancing where possible (more than 6.5 feet between household groups). Masking is mandatory under the public health orders and By-law No. 5028 and masks must be worn when boarding buses.

Passengers should enter through the front doors and exit through the rear doors.

More information is available on the City’s transit portal.